Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Lizanne C. Gottung Sells 5,000 Shares

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:LPX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. 66,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $57,543,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,075,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

