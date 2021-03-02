Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get C3.ai alerts:

NYSE AI opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $183.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.89.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.