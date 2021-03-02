Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 182,513 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182,513 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,896,000 after buying an additional 3,523,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

