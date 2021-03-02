Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 169.0% from the January 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Santander cut Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Lojas Renner stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

