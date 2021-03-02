LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.
NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.34. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.
About LogicBio Therapeutics
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.
