LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.34. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.