LocalCoinSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,663.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 61.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $3,663.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00067029 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002574 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,903,366 coins and its circulating supply is 51,690,590 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

