Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Price Target Cut to C$91.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.17.

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) stock opened at C$61.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.83. The company has a market cap of C$21.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12-month low of C$59.01 and a 12-month high of C$77.00.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

