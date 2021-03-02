Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

LYG opened at $2.15 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

