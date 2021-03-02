LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Roth Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPSN. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,614 shares of company stock worth $25,375,075. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

