Litecoin Plus Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $117,928.67 and approximately $20.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

