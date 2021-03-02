Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 14,830 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,202,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $5,790,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $170,800.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,007,693 shares of company stock worth $303,092,797 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

