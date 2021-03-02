Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,370,000 after buying an additional 1,974,069 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 159,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 69,066.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

CRSP stock opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $125.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $1,139,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,029.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,703 shares of company stock worth $53,944,533. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

