Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.13% of Cryoport as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.