Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $22,816,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,073,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

LIND opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $997.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

