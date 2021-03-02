LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. LightPath Technologies posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $110.83 million, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

