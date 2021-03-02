Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Holdings Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 42,854 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $879,792.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,792.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 30,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $561,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,607.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,127 shares of company stock worth $16,003,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -98.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

