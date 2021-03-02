Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 170,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,040,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. 2,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,907. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56.

