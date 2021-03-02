Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 162 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $552.64. 103,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,820. The firm has a market cap of $244.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

