Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million.

Shares of LB opened at C$35.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$39.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LB. TD Securities upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.28.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

