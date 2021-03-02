Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $13.56 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,798,000 after buying an additional 55,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Laureate Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after buying an additional 252,854 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Laureate Education by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Laureate Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after buying an additional 123,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in Laureate Education by 68.1% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after buying an additional 910,347 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.