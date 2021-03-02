LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $72.68 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

