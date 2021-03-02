Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $16.26 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

In related news, Director Konstantin Poukalov purchased 27,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $305,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826 in the last 90 days.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

