Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 534,900 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the January 28th total of 1,163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 198.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSGOF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

LSGOF stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.72. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

