Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 54 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 54.40.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

