Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 57 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 54.40.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.