LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

