Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,876,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Insiders have sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.