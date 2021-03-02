Kyber Network (KNC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $52.11 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003444 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $345.64 million and $52.11 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00782034 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00044993 BTC.

About Kyber Network

KNC is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,263,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,755,327 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

