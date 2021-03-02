KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of KWS opened at €72.70 ($85.53) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 25.13. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a 12-month high of €77.00 ($90.59).

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.