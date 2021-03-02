Kusama Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Kusama has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $189.28 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $224.33 or 0.00455840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00518832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00076844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00183111 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

