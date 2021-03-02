Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $818,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $15,320,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.