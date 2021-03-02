Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KRYS traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,736. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $87.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

