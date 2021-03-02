Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives €73.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.56 ($86.54).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

ETR KRN traded up €1.10 ($1.29) on Friday, reaching €70.95 ($83.47). The company had a trading volume of 48,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is €70.98 and its 200 day moving average is €61.22. Krones has a 52-week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52-week high of €78.35 ($92.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -162.73.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

