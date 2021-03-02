Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KTOS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $27.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

