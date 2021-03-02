Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $2.95 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.57.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.53.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 416,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 178,256 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 201,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 85,977 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 572,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

