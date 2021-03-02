Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison Sells 100,000 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE KFY opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 234.93 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $65.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KFY shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

