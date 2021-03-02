Korea Investment CORP Has $60.98 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $60,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 38,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,842. The stock has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.