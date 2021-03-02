Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 123,521 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $73,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $121.23. The stock had a trading volume of 107,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,970. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

