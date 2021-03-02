Korea Investment CORP Buys 31,786 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,786 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $93,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,081,000 after buying an additional 671,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after buying an additional 525,657 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 213.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average of $171.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

