Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $56,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

NYSE TGT traded up $5.48 on Tuesday, reaching $191.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,022. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.18. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.