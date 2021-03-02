Korea Investment CORP Acquires 477,375 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,375 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $101,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 100.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.