Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of low double digits (cons +15%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.89.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

