Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of KNCRF stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

