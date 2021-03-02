Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.45-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67.

KSS opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Kohl’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

