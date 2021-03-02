Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.95 EPS.

NYSE KSS opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

