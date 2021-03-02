Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

KOD traded down $5.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,404. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 132.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

