Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 649,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 568,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 173,728 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,689,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,099,000 after buying an additional 845,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,071,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 300.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

