Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $27,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

KIM stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.