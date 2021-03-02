KeyCorp Weighs in on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABNB. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.12.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $196.42 on Monday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

