KeyCorp Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $87.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at $67,441,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

